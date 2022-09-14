SWEENY — Residents are breathing a sigh of relief as a bridge on FM 522 has reopened, at least partially, saving them from a long detour.
“We were able to work the traffic control to get the bridge opened during the day with a flagger when the contractor is working to minimize the impacts to the traveling public. Otherwise the bridge is open to traffic in both directions,” said Danny Perez, public information officer for the Texas Department of Transportation, in a Sept. 8 news release.
A message sent to Commissioner David Linder indicated the single lane closures would be limited to between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. “as needed.”
The crossing, over the San Bernard River near where the road intersects with FM 1459 and CR 359, had been closed since June and was originally slated to be out of commission for a month while crews worked to shore up the slopes surrounding it to ensure it would continue to stand for years to come.
Unfortunately, one month turned into two as delays in receiving construction materials dragged out the process.
Crews have finally managed to get over those hurdles and are nearing completion of the project, however, according to Perez.
“Due to weather, material shortages and equipment delays, the project is taking longer than originally anticipated but we hope to get the slope work completed by late September and early October,” he said.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
