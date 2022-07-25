SWEENY — It's that time again when the back-to-school events are alive and well, with Sweeny Loins Club getting the ball rolling by giving away a few hundred backpacks filled with supplies.
Saturday's event had 10-year-old Lily Bergen ready for August while soaking up the last bit of summer by playing on the bounce house and Ferris wheel at the Backyard City park.
"At first, I didn't know what the event was, and when I got here, I realized what it was," she said. "I am ready to go back to school; I like school, especially since all my friends are there, and they don't live in Sweeny. I want to get glue because I lose that a lot."
She was not alone in this feeling as 10-year-old Kailyn Ayanis ate her sno-cone and spoke about her favorite school subject.
"I like it because I know most of the people here and friends, and I'm ready for school because I love Math," she said. "I'm hoping to get crayons; I like coloring, too."
The two girls will get their wish soon enough after the Lion's Club had 300 backpacks ready to give away filled with crayons, paper, pens, pencils and basic stuff to get them started, said Lions Club member Deborah Spencer.
"With the economy as high as it is, every little bit helps, and some parents are already struggling as is, so we're trying to help the community out," Spencer said. "We're out here surviving the community and giving out backpacks for kids to go back to school and create some fun with a bounce house and Ferris wheel. We wanted kids to come out and enjoy."
Different corporations and supplies donated the backpacks, said Lions Club Secretary Jenny Massey.
"This is our second year doing our back-to-school event (we keep doing it) to see the smiles and being able to help the community know our kids can get the things they need," Massey said. "Last year, we only gave out 150, and this year we're doing 300 to see the turnout, and we also incorporated entertainment. This is networking and letting people know there are resources out there."
Extra backpacks that were not picked up still have a change for use, with the Lions Club donating leftovers to Sweeny Elementary, Massey said.
Community Health Network also engaged with the residents by sharing information about insurance and the importance of tooth-brushing for the kids.
"I am here to reach the community and let them know that there is information and coming into the community to make sure everyone is healthy," said Community Health Network Outreach Specialist Jennifer Fields. "I'm just reaching out to the community because Sweeny doesn't know anything about Community Health Network, so I'll let them know there is an availability for health care for them."
It ties in with the bash because the kids need dental and immunization to keep them healthy. After all, prevention is the key to being healthy, she said.
Parents such as Angel Martinez of Sweeny saw the event as a gathering opportunity for the community and some help for the upcoming school year, he said.
"It's great they're doing this community event, so they see people care about kids' needs. We come out here because we know many people," he said. "The backpacks show support. It's not a lot, but at the same time, it is a lot; they get crayons, they don't cost that much, but it's something that supports everybody."
Samantha Camero of Sweeny agreed that the backpacks and supplies gave her some relief, she said.
"This helps because we're in a difficult time now, and I don't know about school supplies this year. This helps a lot and takes a burden off of myself," she said. "Sweeny is a small community, so everything that comes back into the community helps."
Community kids also got a chase to play firefighter and spray the water hole on the fire department truck.
"It's great public relations for us and gets the community to see us and all we do. Let them see the equipment, and what their tax dollars go towards and know we're available for them if needed," Sweeny Fire Capt. Tim Webb said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.