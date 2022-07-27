WEST COLUMBIA — U.M. Army, an organization of the United Methodist Church, was out in full force last week to help people in need with ramps, porches, yard work and maintenance, fulfilling their stated vision of responding to their neighbors.
The program began in Houston in 1979 and has continued to send people out on their “mission work” to lend a hand, typically in teams of young volunteers with adult supervision.
Many of the volunteers in West Columbia last week had made the trip from Sugar Land and League City to leave some sweat in the West of the Brazos community. One of those was Madeline Hill, the associate youth director at Christ Church Sugar Land, who said she’d been involved with the organization since high school.
“This is my eighth U.M. Army. I’ve been coming since I was in high school, so I did four years as a high school student volunteer and this is my fourth year as an adult volunteer. I did it all through college and now working, coming back and doing it again,” Hill said. “Honestly, it’s my favorite week every summer.”
The call to keep coming back was a popular sentiment among the volunteers.
“I think 2004 was the first one I did,” said Robert Coffman, a former Conoco-Phillips employee. “I think in about 18 years, I’ve done 12 or 13.”
He said he now focuses on projects like this, food pantries and prison ministries in his retirement — along with his grandkids.
As to the work they were doing, they were assembling lumber into a new ramp to the lofty door of a trailer home.
“We tore their wheelchair ramp down and we’re building them a new one. Right now we’re just putting the deck boards in,” Hill said.
The new construction was necessary for the well-being of the home’s residents.
“It was plywood and roofing material on the top as mats, so we tore that out for them. We stepped on it and our foot went through,” Hill said.
“It’ll be a safe, solid ramp. It may not be the prettiest in the world,” Coffman said.
While Led Zepplin played over a speaker from the back of a truck, Ben Jordon, a student at Clements High School in Sugar Land, was helping put screws through planks, descending to the bottom of the ramp.
“I just love helping out the community. I was bored and had nothing to do anyway — my parents wanted me gone,” Jordon said with a deadpan expression. “I was glad to come out.”
He was one of multiple students who said they had building experience coming into the Army projects, having built beds as a church project and deer blinds for hunting.
Another Clements student who said he enjoyed the act of building was Calvin Millington, who helped build a different ramp with a 90-degree angle in it. Apart from the work and the satisfaction of offering aid, he said he likes getting to know people.
“Talking to the homeowner is a big part of what I enjoy doing,” Millington said. “It’s good to hear stories of how long they’ve lived in the house.”
“Here’s the work of art!” volunteer Bob Sime said as he gestured to the just-completed ramp July 20. “We just finished all our work.”
The group had four teams and five sites they were working on in the town last week, and, while they’d planned on staying until July 22, were already finishing their work two days early. They planned to hit the community pool that night and enjoy some burgers from Columbia United Methodist Church, which was hosting the work teams.
Hill said the volunteers in West Columbia were lucky to have not had issues getting their hands on wood for their projects, considering the supply chain issues and costs that have hit the lumber industry.
“We went to Bob Barta Lumber. We called them ahead of time and were like, ‘Hey, just to let you know, we’re coming up and will need a lot of wood,’” she said with a chuckle. “They’ve been awesome, working with them. We have one of our guys that’s been running materials to everyone at all the sites.”
The U.M. Army hopes the volunteers get just as much out of the experience as the people they’re trying to assist.
“It’s awesome seeing the kids come and spend a week out of their summer working in the sun and playing with tools. Safely. For the most part,” Hill said with a laugh.
