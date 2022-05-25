DANBURY
Student, athlete and pro-wrestling enthusiast, Danbury High School senior Blake Neubauer is a man of many talents and passions. According to the Taylor Whitney Show Up Foundation, he’s also got character.
Neubauer is one of two recipients of a $2,5000 scholarship awarded by the foundation through a partnership with The Facts. The winners were chosen by the newspaper’s management team from dozens of nominations made by readers.
Shannon Whitley of the foundation; Neubauer’s mother, Alicia; and Editor and Publisher Yvonne Mintz of The Facts, among others, surprised Neubauer with the honor Monday at the Danbury campus Monday as the students got to enjoy a special day of waterslides.
The reason for the check, according to nominating teacher Ashley Bulanek, was his selfless attitude, especially in helping her with the Danbury ISD National Honor Society program.
“I was given the opportunity to do National Honor Society this year and had no idea what I was doing. You stepped in as my ‘publicity chair,’ a thing we made up,” Bulanek said.
April Williams previously served as National Honor Society adviser, and she had a role in Neubauer earning the scholarship, Bulanek explained in her nomination letter.
“Blake has helped with various service projects including Robyn’s Garden, Adopt-a-Highway and working to keep his former NHS adviser, April Williams, who passed away after a battle with cancer, alive in all of our hearts,” she wrote.
She sees Neubauer constantly helping his classmates, his teachers and his family, Bulanek said at the presentation. and typically does so with a smile on his face.
“I just am very, very, very proud of you, and I’m proud of the person you’ve become in the short time I’ve known you. I can’t wait to see the great things you’ll do,” she said.
The Facts and Whitley Foundation partnership made this possible for Neubauer this year.
“This year we were blessed to be able to partner with The Facts for a different type of scholarship,” Whitley said. “The Facts put out a call to Brazoria County for nominations for kids with ‘Show Up’ character, and there was a Danbury student who was picked out from all the applications that were sent in.”
Mintz picked up where Whitley left off.
“We got lots of nominations this year, just like we did last year,” she said. “Thankfully, Show Up and all of their partners graciously extended us $5,000 to give away this year.”
Neubauer has not chosen a college yet because his athletic schedule has prevented him from being able to take any tours, but he does know what he wants to do.
“Professional wrestler,” Neubauer said, completely dead-pan. “I’m putting all of my eggs in one basket.”
Barring that, “Sports broadcasting is what I’m going to go into,” he said.
Being a commentator for the upstart All Elite Wrestling league would be a dream come true, but his ultimate goal is to be on ESPN: “I want to be on SportsCenter,” Neubauer said.
“I watch Mike Greenberg a lot. Stephen A. (Smith) a lot. ‘First Take’ is a great show. I love to wake up and hear him yelling,” Neubauer said.
With brothers already attending college, Neubauer’s mother explained the scholarship would be a boon, regardless of where he ends up attending.
“It brings tremendous relief and we’re full of gratitude. It’ll lesson the burden on us. He knows he wants to go to a smaller school,” Alicia Neubauer said.
He may not be sure where he’ll be attending college, but he has no such qualms about naming his favorite wrestler.
“Jeff Hardy,” Neubauer said. “Easily Jeff Hardy. The amount of times I’ve jumped off of stuff and done flips and got yelled at just because of him? It’s a lot of times.”
