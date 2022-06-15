BRAZORIA — The annual First Baptist Church Music Camp, with more than 70 children from kindergarten through sixth grade, spernt last week learning songs for their musical, God Squad.
Decked out in gold T-shirts, church volunteers are helping them prepare for a feat that many adults would not attempt — memorizing and putting on a whole show on less than seven days of practice.
Jenny Maus, ministry assistant, and her friend and fellow parishioner, Melissa Head, have been in charge of the music camp for 11 out of the last 12 years, with the exception of 2020.
“It’s a whole superhero theme, so the kids are loving it,” Head said. “The kids have practices on all their music, they have recreational time, it’s kind of like Vacation Bible School, but geared toward music. They learn two new songs every day and on Friday we do a whole run through.”
In addition to the singing, there are “drama kids” in the third through sixth grade with speaking parts that practice later into the day in order to get their lines down.
The 70-plus campers in attendance are about average for the camp, with Maus saying they typically have 60 to 80.
“The very first year, we had 100 kids,” Maus said.
“We figured for 50 and had over 100 show up. We were like, ‘We need more snacks!’” Head said.
The fast-tracked performance has become an annual tradition. “They always amaze me,” Head said.
As the children age out of the Music Camp, many of them decide to stay involved and volunteer their time to help put on the musical. Head estimates almost 50 people are helping behind the scenes. However, being a veteran camper is not required. William Martin is in his first year attending the church and he decided to donate his time.
“I’m loving it. I’m loving the kids. They’re behaving really well. They’re having fun, too,” Martin said.
He takes his responsibilities seriously and he’s already planning to come back for next year. “Most definitely,” Martin said.
“Half of our workers — or more — are youth,” Maus said.
“(The kids) relate to them so much better than the adults,” Head added.
“We couldn’t do it without our youth workers,” Maus said.
In addition, there are members teaching, making food and watching the kids. To reward their hard work, the camp provided the kids with a treat of pizza and ice cream on Friday.
“So they just stay really busy, have a lot of fun and learn a whole musical about Jesus,” Head said.
They expected a packed house for Sunday’s performance.
“All the parents, grandparents, church members that just come to support our kids. We’ll probably have a full sanctuary here, so that’ll be nice,” Head said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.