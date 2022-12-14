Editor’s note: This story first appeared at thefacts.com.
LAKE JACKSON
P eople wouldn’t be blamed if they wouldn’t touch him with a thirty-nine-and-a-half-foot pole, but for 15 out of the last 16 years, the Gronch has been serving up music, comedy and a message of faith to the people of Brazosport.
Family Life Church’s evangelical spin on the work of Dr. Seuss originated in El Paso, but here is where it’s still going strong, this time with a new weekend schedule that the congregation is hoping will allow for even more new faces in the audience.
“We’ve switched all the performances to the weekend — Friday, Saturday, Sunday rather than Sunday, Monday Tuesday, so we’ll see how that goes,” Senior Pastor Craig Taylor said.
The fact the show keeps bringing in newcomers is a big part of why the church continues putting on the musical, according to three-time director and executive pastor of Family Life, Chris Rees.
“Every year we ask how many people are seeing it for the first time, and we’re always baffled, because half the people who come, it’s the first time they’re seeing it,” Rees said.
“We keep on finding an audience and I don’t know where they’re coming from,” he added with a laugh. “But there are a lot of people who come and expect to see — at a high level — the same thing we’ve done year-after-year-after-year.”
Rees left Lake Jackson for a time and then came back, picking up right where he left off, but while he was gone, he was still part of the show, having years ago recorded the narration that’s used in the show.
The bones of the show are the same year after year, but Taylor says they perform rewrites before every Christmas season to punch it up and try to keep things current.
That means even those who’ve seen the show haven’t seen this version, with gags about Tik-Tok, the film Encanto and singer “Michael Hoo-blé.”
The crowds are especially welcome after the pandemic, according to Taylor, and extra precautions of double-casting parts were instituted last year.
“That was a sad year and I’m glad that’s over,” Taylor said about 2020. “It seems to be very much back to normal and we’re enjoying it and it’s the largest cast we’ve ever had this year.”
With that large cast, modular sets that are torn down and stored every year, rewrites and technical requirements, work on “The Gronch” started all the way back in July.
“It’s about a six-month process from start to finish,” Taylor said.
The Hooville sets and the giant Mount Crumpet are so large it takes six truckloads to bring them to and from the Clute warehouse where they’re kept.
“It comes apart in pieces and it takes three truckloads to get them it over there. We rent the biggest trucks we can find and it takes two trips,” Taylor said, saying they would be taking them down right after the last show today.
It made things easier that three of the key cast members have returned to their parts from previous years, including 8-year-old Paris Staszesky, who is sharing the role of Cindy Loo Hoo with Allie Moellenbrink. Rees said that Staszesky wasn’t even able to read the script last year when she got the part.
“She hadn’t learned to read yet and still memorized every line in the play and pulled it off brilliantly,” Rees said.
In addition, Previn White returns for his seventh year as the Mayor of Hooville and Ian Stevenson has been the titular Gronch for just as long.
“When it first started, I missed the first year and then I played every year as the Mayor, until I turned into the Gronch,” Stevenson said. “I was the previous mayor and then I graduated.”
“Kind of like a reverse Scrooge,” Rees said.
Stevenson loves playing the role, but joked about leaving on his eye makeup and the glitter in his beard for work at the Dow plant where he’s employed.
Following the show, the throngs of young children in the audience split between getting autographs from the cast and cavorting in the machine-made foam snow that came floating down over the audience. Likely as close to real snow most of them will see this holiday season, it made for a stark contrast from the 80-degree temperatures outside and helped things feel just a little more like a Christmas.
“It’s amazing how many kids come out. I guess it makes sense, and they stay fairly quiet,” Rees said with a chuckle.
