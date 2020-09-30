ANGLETON — October marks Texas Archeology Month, a month-long celebration of the Lone Star State’s archeological heritage. Numerous organizations and institutions host events to heighten awareness and appreciation of this heritage in communities across the state.
The Brazoria County Historical Museum will kick off its virtual Archeological Lecture Series at 6:30 p.m. Thursday with Chris Kneupper’s presentation, “Chronological and Archaeological History of the Forts Velasco. He will detail the history of the forts built at the mouth of the Brazos River in what is known today as Surfside Beach. The presentation explores the history of the forts from 1832, when it was built by Mexican soldiers, to later forts built during the Texas Revolution and Civil War.
