ACC Softball Raises Donations in Annual Toy Drive

ALVIN — With the help of several softball teams from across the state, the Alvin Community College softball players helped raise toy and food donations for local children.
The college recently hosted a tournament with nine teams from Lufkin, Beaumont, San Antonio and the Rio Grande Valley. Donated toys and food were collected during the tournament, which was in its fifth year.
“We are very blessed to be able to do what we do, and I feel it is very important to teach these athletes how important it is to give back to the community,” ACC softball coach Jerri Torres-Farmer said. “This is one small way we can hopefully put a smile on a child’s face or help feed someone who has fallen on hard times and try to make a difference in the lives of others.”
More than 120 gifts will be donated to children at the Kidz Harbor foster care facility near Liverpool, Farmer said.
More than 1,000 items have been donated since the tournament began.
“This is a tradition that I feel is very important to this program, and I hope to see it go on for many more years to come,” Farmer said.
The team’s who participated in this year’s tournament included Gulf Coast Bombers of New Braunfels; Force Post Grad of Rio Grande Valley; Texas Strike Force of New Caney; Illusions of Reyes and Spring; Nitro of Lufkin; Bombers of Elizares and Conroe; American Thunder of Ramirez and San Antonio; Impact Gold of Urest and Santa Fe; and MidCity Mojo of Beaumont.
